This WEEK in the European Union

The most unpredictable French elections in years will take place on Sunday with the rest of Europe gripped to see the outcome of the first round of a vote whose final result will have profound implications for the bloc.

Twelve candidates are in the race with a run-off set for 6 May as none is expected to get 50 percent of the vote on Sunday. With one week to go, right-wing candidate Nicolas Sarkozy remains in the lead followed by Segolene Royal from the left and then centrist politician...