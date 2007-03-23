This WEEK in the European Union

After a weekend spent drinking fancy wine and dancing in the hip nightclubs of Berlin at the EU birthday party, the German EU presidency's hangover will begin on Wednesday when chancellor Angela Merkel faces MEPs in Brussels on why her birthday declaration was drafted by a secret coterie and why it was signed by just three people instead of the 27 EU leaders.

But for any analysts convinced the EU is in the spasm of a constitutional crisis, the European Commission plans to unveil a €975...