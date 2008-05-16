This WEEK in the European Union

The EU executive will introduce two key proposals to the European Parliament gathered in Strasbourg this week: a review of the bloc's farm policy, as well as a basic framework for the Mediterranean Union.
Mariann Fischer Boel, agriculture commissioner, will on Tuesday present a detailed blueprint on the steps needed to make Europe's common agriculture policy more efficient, reflecting earlier political debate by member states on the issue.
Brussels' previous farm reform plans, unv...
