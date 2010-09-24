Ad
euobserver
"Bring me my machine gun," the catchy words of South African President Jacob Zuma, who is coming to Brussels next week (Photo: plasmastik)

Roma paper to dominate next WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Willis,

Arguably the highlight of next week comes on Wednesday when the European Commission is set to announce whether it will launch legal proceedings against France regarding its treatment of the Roma ethnic minority group.

Justice commissioner Viviane Reding is scheduled to present the results of a legal analysis on whether Paris breached EU rules to her colleagues in the morning, with the college of 27 commissioners then set to take a decision.

Earlier this month the Luxembourgish c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
"Bring me my machine gun," the catchy words of South African President Jacob Zuma, who is coming to Brussels next week (Photo: plasmastik)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections