This WEEK in the European Union

The march towards securing a global climate deal at a conference in Copenhagen this December continues apace next week, with the EU's leadership role slipping away after a European summit failed to agree concrete figures to help developing countries pay for adapting to the effects of global warming.
Climate issues are likely to dominate EU summits with the US and India on Tuesday and Friday respectively, while the weekend will see G20 finance ministers descend on St Andrews in Scotland...
