'Domino revolutions' top EU agenda THIS WEEK

With tanks on the streets of Cairo and the death toll climbing steeply in protests against Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak over the weekend, EU foreign policy in the Arab and Muslim world will be in sharp focus next week.

EU institutions on Friday declined to speculate on the implications of a potential revolution in what is arguably the most important country in the Arab world.

A senior EU official poured cold water on Italy's idea to send an EU crisis mission to north Africa: "Yes...