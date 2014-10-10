More clarity expected on Juncker commission This WEEK

MEPs this week will decide when and how many hearings they will hold in order to complete Jean-Claude Juncker's commission after the replacement of the Slovenian candidate.

Juncker will meet the new Slovenian nominee, Violeta Bulc, on Monday (13 October).

He will then decide if she's to have the same post as the first Slovenian nominee, Alenka Bratusek, who was rejected by the European Parliament.

Bratusek was supposed to become one of Juncker's seven vice-presidents, in c...