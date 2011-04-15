Ad
euobserver
The Easter break will slow down the EU's legislative machinery for a fortnight (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

Two slow weeks are coming up in the EU due to the Easter break, with economic governance, the 2012 draft budget and a review of the data retention directive on the agenda of EU institutions.

On Monday (18 April), the European Commission will publish its review of the data retention law, obliging telecommunication companies to store up to two years of data on the phone calls and emails sent and received by their customers.

Agenda
Agenda
