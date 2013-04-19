Ad
euobserver
Prospects of an EU-US trade pact will feature prominently in the meeting (Photo: Vince Alongi)

Kerry in Brussels this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

US Secretary of State John Kerry will be in Brussels on Monday (22 April) for his first visit to the EU capital since taking up his post earlier this year.\n \nHe will meet EU commission president Jose Manuel Barroso to discuss EU-US trade relations, Iran, North Korea and Syria, before he attends a Nato ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday are set to lift most sanctions against Burma as well as ease the EU's oil embargo on Syria in order t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Iceland signs first European free trade pact with China
Prospects of an EU-US trade pact will feature prominently in the meeting (Photo: Vince Alongi)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections