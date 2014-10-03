Ad
euobserver
From Eurovision to the European Parliament. Conchita Wurst will perform to MEPs in Brussels next Wednesday. (Photo: Thomas Hanses (EBU))

Commissioners to-be and bearded ladies This WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Parliament is once again at the centre of the action next week, as it completes the final rounds of hearings for the next European Commission and welcomes Eurovision song contest winner Conchita Wurst.

The six candidates to be vice-presidents of the EU executive will have to successfully navigate their path through the three-hour Parliament committee hearings.

On Monday (6 October), Federica Mogherini, the Italian candidate to become the EU's next foreign affairs chie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Eurovision winner seen as political message
Role of commission vice-presidents unclear after week of hearings
Moscovici to answer in writing on commitment to fiscal rules
From Eurovision to the European Parliament. Conchita Wurst will perform to MEPs in Brussels next Wednesday. (Photo: Thomas Hanses (EBU))

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections