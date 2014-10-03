Commissioners to-be and bearded ladies This WEEK

The European Parliament is once again at the centre of the action next week, as it completes the final rounds of hearings for the next European Commission and welcomes Eurovision song contest winner Conchita Wurst.

The six candidates to be vice-presidents of the EU executive will have to successfully navigate their path through the three-hour Parliament committee hearings.

On Monday (6 October), Federica Mogherini, the Italian candidate to become the EU's next foreign affairs chie...