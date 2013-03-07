Ad
euobserver
Put Hezbollah on terror list, Peres warns EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Put Hezbollah on EU terror list, Israeli President says

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Israeli President Shimon Peres has urged the EU to put Hezbollah on its list of terrorist organisations, claiming that failure to do so would be an indication that the EU was prepared to tolerate its actions.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday (7 March) after holding discussions with EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, Peres said that "if you do not take measures against Hezbollah, then they may think that they are permitted."

"I know this is not the EU's intention," he added....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU diplomats urge financial sanctions on Israeli settlers
EU struggling to keep up with Israeli settlement plans
Israeli leader mocks EU 'dismay'
Put Hezbollah on terror list, Peres warns EU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections