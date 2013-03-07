Put Hezbollah on EU terror list, Israeli President says

Israeli President Shimon Peres has urged the EU to put Hezbollah on its list of terrorist organisations, claiming that failure to do so would be an indication that the EU was prepared to tolerate its actions.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday (7 March) after holding discussions with EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, Peres said that "if you do not take measures against Hezbollah, then they may think that they are permitted."

"I know this is not the EU's intention," he added....