This WEEK in the European Union

Environment, competition and the overarching economic crisis dominate the European agenda this week, with two ministerial councils taking place in Brussels on Monday (2 March) and Thursday.
EU environment ministers will meet on Monday to discuss a set of proposals put forward by the EU commission in view of a new international agreement on climate change to be agreed in Copenhagen in December.
Ministers will hold a public debate on industrial pollution and emission permits and wh...
