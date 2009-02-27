Ad
euobserver
EU environment ministers will look at ways to help developing countries in dealing with industrial pollution (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

Environment, competition and the overarching economic crisis dominate the European agenda this week, with two ministerial councils taking place in Brussels on Monday (2 March) and Thursday.

EU environment ministers will meet on Monday to discuss a set of proposals put forward by the EU commission in view of a new international agreement on climate change to be agreed in Copenhagen in December.

Ministers will hold a public debate on industrial pollution and emission permits and wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
EU environment ministers will look at ways to help developing countries in dealing with industrial pollution (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections