This WEEK in the European Union

This week's main event will be the publication of the European Commission's legislative proposals on combatting climate change and improving the EU's energy security and competitiveness.

Brussels will on Wednesday (23 January) present detailed plans on how member states will contribute to the EU's overall target of cutting the bloc's carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

The plans will also details how capitals how to reach the EU's target on renewable energy. EU leade...