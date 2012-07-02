Ad
The troika was delayed by one week as the Greek PM underwent surgery (Photo: Constantine Gerontis)

Troika back in Greece this WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The troika of international lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - returns to Athens on Tuesday (3 July) to take stock of delays in implementing the bailout-linked austerity measures.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has recovered from the eye surgery that last week delayed the troika's first trip to Greece since the 17 June election.

The audit is necessary if Athens is to secure in deadline extension for achieving t...

