Ad
euobserver
Each EU citizen pays around €105 per year to CAP, of which €80 goes directly to farmers (Photo: Notat)

EU farm proposals will 'make mockery' of green targets

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Danish EU presidency report on reforming the EU's farm subsidy policy - the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) - has caused uproar in a leading pro-green NGO.

The Danish report, out on Monday (18 June), reveals that intense discussions are under way among member states on European Commission ideas for enticing farmers to introduce environmentally friendly farming techniques.

Rural development and pro-environment farming was to have been given more priority in the EU's €55 billion a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU accused of hypocrisy over weak fish deal
Each EU citizen pays around €105 per year to CAP, of which €80 goes directly to farmers (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections