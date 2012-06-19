EU farm proposals will 'make mockery' of green targets

A Danish EU presidency report on reforming the EU's farm subsidy policy - the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) - has caused uproar in a leading pro-green NGO.

The Danish report, out on Monday (18 June), reveals that intense discussions are under way among member states on European Commission ideas for enticing farmers to introduce environmentally friendly farming techniques.

Rural development and pro-environment farming was to have been given more priority in the EU's €55 billion a...