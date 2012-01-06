This WEEK in the European Union

The leaders of France and Germany will kick off the week with a bilateral meeting on the eurozone crisis with the single currency still facing many of the same problems - only exacerbated - that it did one year ago.

President Nicolas Sarkozy will travel to Berlin for a working lunch with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday (9 January) to prepare for a meeting of EU leaders at the end of month, where a first draft of a new fiscal discipline pact will be discussed.

The new treaty - a...