This WEEK in the European Union

In its last major proposal before it slides into holiday mode, the European Commission will next week unveil an overhaul of the EU's fisheries policy.

According to a draft proposal seen by Reuters, Brussels wants to achieve sustainability of stocks by 2015. A central plank of the proposals will be to end the traditional pre-Christmas haggle when EU ministers trek to Brussels to argue about fish quotas. The agreements, generally reached late at night, have previously gone against what s...