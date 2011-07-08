Ad
euobserver
The EU's overfishing of its seas has to stop Brussels is set to say Wednesday (Photo: photo_gram)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

In its last major proposal before it slides into holiday mode, the European Commission will next week unveil an overhaul of the EU's fisheries policy.

According to a draft proposal seen by Reuters, Brussels wants to achieve sustainability of stocks by 2015. A central plank of the proposals will be to end the traditional pre-Christmas haggle when EU ministers trek to Brussels to argue about fish quotas. The agreements, generally reached late at night, have previously gone against what s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The EU's overfishing of its seas has to stop Brussels is set to say Wednesday (Photo: photo_gram)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections