MEPs in Strasbourg amid French election This WEEK

The European Parliament meets in Strasbourg this week amid parliamentary elections in France as well as the on-going post UK election fallout on Brexit.

The French election will help steer the political course for France's newly elected president, Emmanuel Macron, who is projected to take over 400 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, following the first round of voting on Sunday (11 June). A second and final round will take place next Sunday.

It will also test the grounds of s...