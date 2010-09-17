This WEEK in the European Union

MEPs are travelling to Strasbourg for the second time this month and are set to adopt a new EU framework for the supervision of financial markets and debate with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy the prospects for economic governance.
The EU legislature is to endorse six financial supervision proposals on Wednesday (22 September), after having reached a compromise with member states amid strong opposition from Great Britain. Under the agreement, three supervisory authorities ...
