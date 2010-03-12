This WEEK in the European Union

EU ministers will start the week with a tussle over two of the bloc's trickiest dossiers - the Greek crisis and climate change.
Euro-area finance ministers in Brussels on Monday (15 March) are expected to discuss the details of a potential bail-out package for their debt-ridden colleague, Greece, in a debate with broader implications for EU solidarity and future economic governance.
The full panoply of 27 EU finance ministers will on Tuesday follow up with plans on how to regulate...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
