This WEEK in the European Union

EU ministers will start the week with a tussle over two of the bloc's trickiest dossiers - the Greek crisis and climate change.

Euro-area finance ministers in Brussels on Monday (15 March) are expected to discuss the details of a potential bail-out package for their debt-ridden colleague, Greece, in a debate with broader implications for EU solidarity and future economic governance.

The full panoply of 27 EU finance ministers will on Tuesday follow up with plans on how to regulate...