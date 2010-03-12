Ad
euobserver
Venus de Milo - Greece has been catapulted to center stage in the EU amid fears of a sovereign default (Photo: jivedanson)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman,

EU ministers will start the week with a tussle over two of the bloc's trickiest dossiers - the Greek crisis and climate change.

Euro-area finance ministers in Brussels on Monday (15 March) are expected to discuss the details of a potential bail-out package for their debt-ridden colleague, Greece, in a debate with broader implications for EU solidarity and future economic governance.

The full panoply of 27 EU finance ministers will on Tuesday follow up with plans on how to regulate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Venus de Milo - Greece has been catapulted to center stage in the EU amid fears of a sovereign default (Photo: jivedanson)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections