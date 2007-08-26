This WEEK in the European Union

As the European Union returns to work after the summer break, one of the most pressing issues on the agenda is the new treaty for the EU, which the Portuguese presidency wants to have done and dusted within the next eight weeks.
The legal experts examining the outline for the treaty agreed by EU leaders in June take up their work once again this week while the European Parliament's three representatives for the treaty talks will on Tuesday meet European Commission president Jose Manuel ...
