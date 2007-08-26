Ad
euobserver

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

As the European Union returns to work after the summer break, one of the most pressing issues on the agenda is the new treaty for the EU, which the Portuguese presidency wants to have done and dusted within the next eight weeks.

The legal experts examining the outline for the treaty agreed by EU leaders in June take up their work once again this week while the European Parliament's three representatives for the treaty talks will on Tuesday meet European Commission president Jose Manuel ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections