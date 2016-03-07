Ad
Draghi dropped hints on the stimulus measures last month (Photo: ECB)

Turkey summit and ECB stimulus on EU agenda This Week

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Monday’s (7 March) two-step summit in Brussels will first see leaders have lunch with Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu before holding a normal, EU-only meeting.

The talks come amid an ever-intensifying sense of crisis: Turkey is stopping some migrants from going to Greece, but not enough to meet EU demands of “almost zero.” Meanwhile, people are becoming stuck in Greece after Austria, two weeks ago, prompted a cascade of border clampdowns on the Balkans migratory route.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Press crackdown could sour EU-Turkey summit
