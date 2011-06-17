This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
The Greek prime minister will be in spotlight once more on Thursday, but this time in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

by Valentina Pop,

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to thrash out a solution for Greece's financial troubles and to ask the EU commission for simpler ways to re-introduce border controls.

The nature of discussions on Greece at the summit will depend on an informal meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Sunday evening where they will try and agree on a second bailout for Greece. A meeting last week saw strong disagreement between member states over how to handle the...

