Ad
euobserver
A European Parliament progress report on Macedonia is to be voted upon on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

This week the European Parliament will vote on reports assessing Croatia and Macedonia's progress towards the EU.

The vote will take place on Wednesday (9 April) and is likely to be followed closely after NATO last week offered Zagreb membership of the Alliance, but failed to do the same for Macedonia due to a 17-year-old Greek-Macedonian name row.

Several observers have suggested that the NATO setback will also be negative for the ex-Yugoslav country's EU integration. Croatia on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
A European Parliament progress report on Macedonia is to be voted upon on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections