This WEEK in the European Union

This week the European Parliament will vote on reports assessing Croatia and Macedonia's progress towards the EU.

The vote will take place on Wednesday (9 April) and is likely to be followed closely after NATO last week offered Zagreb membership of the Alliance, but failed to do the same for Macedonia due to a 17-year-old Greek-Macedonian name row.

Several observers have suggested that the NATO setback will also be negative for the ex-Yugoslav country's EU integration. Croatia on...