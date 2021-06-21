EU leaders discuss Turkey, Russia, migration This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels next Thursday and Friday (24 and 25 June) for their traditional pre-summer June summit, to focus on the consequences of Covid-19, with migration, Turkey and Russia also heading the agenda.

Leaders will discuss the "lessons learned" from the pandemic, how to return to normal life and restore free movement among member states, and also discuss COVAX, the global effort to give access to vaccines to all countries.

They will also talk about migratio...