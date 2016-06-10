Ad
Goodbye and good luck? (Photo: Defence Images)

Last WEEK of UK in EU?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

This week is the last one in which the UK is still for sure an EU member state.

The upcoming referendum, on 23 June, would not immediately end Britain’s 43 year-old EU membership. That would take years to negotiate. But a vote to leave would be a political and economic shock of global proportions.

German finance chief Wolfgang Schaeuble has said the eurozone would do what it can to “contain” the economic fallout of either scenario.

