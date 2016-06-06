Ad
Last year's Valetta Summit was a first attempt to get African countries to cooperate on stemming the flow of migrants (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to put migration top of foreign policy agenda

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A new proposal by the European Commission puts stemming the flow of migrants in the centre of foreign relations with some neighbourhood countries by providing financial incentives for them to stop people flowing into Europe.

The new communication by the EU executive, to be unveiled on Tuesday (7 June), suggests using visa liberalisation and trade policies with countries such as Tunisia, Jordan, Lebanon, Niger and Ethiopia as bargaining chips to stem the flow of migrants.

The pape...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

