The Tories' last EU battle?

In case you hadn’t noticed, the battle of Britain’s EU membership has become a proxy war for the soul of the Conservative party.

It has been clear for several weeks that anything but a crushing victory (of the 60-40 variety) for Remain will prompt a swift leadership challenge to David Cameron. A defeat for Remain would almost certainly mean his resignation.

Coming just a year after Cameron surprisingly managed to secure the first majority Conservative victory since 1992, a public...