Ad
euobserver
"I don’t want to stab the prime minister in the back - I want to stab him in the front" (Photo: flickr.com)

Brexit Briefing

The Tories' last EU battle?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

In case you hadn’t noticed, the battle of Britain’s EU membership has become a proxy war for the soul of the Conservative party.

It has been clear for several weeks that anything but a crushing victory (of the 60-40 variety) for Remain will prompt a swift leadership challenge to David Cameron. A defeat for Remain would almost certainly mean his resignation.

Coming just a year after Cameron surprisingly managed to secure the first majority Conservative victory since 1992, a public...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Cameron warns of Brexit 'madness'
Cynical campaigns harm public trust
Pro-Brexit Tories predict Cameron leadership challenge
"I don’t want to stab the prime minister in the back - I want to stab him in the front" (Photo: flickr.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections