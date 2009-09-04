This WEEK in the European Union

The fate of European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso tops the agenda this week, as he holds meetings with six of the seven political groups in the European Parliament in a bid to secure a vote on his second mandate at the helm of the EU executive.

The leaders of all seven political groups in the European Parliament will decide on Thursday (10 September) on the date when the full sitting of the chamber will vote on the appointment of Mr Barroso. The Portuguese politician hopes t...