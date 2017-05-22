Ad
Trump's meeting with an EU leader, Germany's Merkel was frosty (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Trump descends into 'hellhole' This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump had once called Brussels a “hellhole”, cheered for Brexit, and dismissed Nato as “obsolete” – all of which raised questions in Europe about his commitment to transatlantic alliances.

On Thursday (25 May), fresh from a tour in the Middle East, Trump will arrive into the Belgian capital to meet with the heads of EU institutions for the first time, and attend a summit of the leaders of Nato member countries.

Trump arrives amid serious concerns over his cond...

