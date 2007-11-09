This WEEK in the European Union

This week is set to be dominated by French president Nicolas Sarkozy's visit to the European parliament in Strasbourg.
The jet-setting president has many ideas touching on several aspects of European policy and is set to face a barrage of questions from MEPs, particularly concerning his plans to set up a Mediterranean Union as well as a wise committee on the future of Europe, including its borders.
His general views on Europe will also be of interest with France in line to take ov...
