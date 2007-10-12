This WEEK in the European Union

EU leaders gathering at the end of this week in Portugal are looking to agree a new EU treaty – the so-called Reform Treaty - which has been hammered out to replace the failed EU constitution rejected by French and Dutch citizens in 2005.

But ahead of the summit in Lisbon on Thursday and Friday (18-19 October), some member states have signalled agreement may not be so.

The UK threatened on Thursday (11 October) that it would not sign up to the document unless its special exemption...