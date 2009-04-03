Ad
euobserver
The European Commission will be the EU's most active institution this week (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

This short pre-Easter week will be dominated by the European Commission's dense agenda, as well as by a meeting of the bloc's justice and home affairs ministers in Luxembourg.

The EU executive will on Wednesday (8 April) present a revision of the rules on late payment in commercial transactions, proposing new instruments to creditors that aim to encourage them to act when paid late.

"Despite some improvements, late payment remains a wide-spread practice throughout the EU. Instead ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The European Commission will be the EU's most active institution this week (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections