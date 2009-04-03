This WEEK in the European Union

This short pre-Easter week will be dominated by the European Commission's dense agenda, as well as by a meeting of the bloc's justice and home affairs ministers in Luxembourg.
The EU executive will on Wednesday (8 April) present a revision of the rules on late payment in commercial transactions, proposing new instruments to creditors that aim to encourage them to act when paid late.
"Despite some improvements, late payment remains a wide-spread practice throughout the EU. Instead ...
