Romania to hold corruption referendum
Romanian MPs have backed a proposal for a referendum on how to fight corruption, after two weeks of mass protests against the government's efforts to water down existing legislation.
The referendum was suggested by president Klaus Iohannis, a centre-right politician and opponent of the centre-left government. He will now have to frame the question and set the date of the vote.
Romania has seen the largest street protests since the end of communism, after the government tried to pass a decree that would have made corruption punishable only if the damages exceeded €40,000.
The decree would have halted the trial of Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Grindeanu's Social Democratic Party, who is accused of abuse of power.
The government withdrew the decree more than a week ago, but protests have continued every night since.
Tens of thousands of people have been gathering outside the government headquarters at Victory square.
Romania joined the EU in 2007, but it is still dogged by corruption, according to a report by the European Commission in January.