If you are like the average EU citizen, you probably haven't heard of the bioeconomy.

The European Commission itself admits: "The bioeconomy is not a well-known concept among European citizens, due to lack of information - or information that cannot be understood by the general public."

The commission has now decided that EU citizens need to know more about the bioeconomy. To do that, it is willing to spend up to €2 million on a project that should bring bioeconomy research and innovation closer to the public. The project, called Bloom, will establish five regional hubs to "create a space of knowledge exchange and debate".

Eurosceptics may dismiss it as a waste of taxpayers' money on propagating a buzzword, but others may applaud the effort to increase awareness of new environmental scientific ventures.

For the record, this is how the European Commission describes the bioeconomy: "The bioeconomy comprises those parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea – such as crops, forests, fish, animals and micro-organisms – to produce food, materials and energy."

And so whilst 'bioeconomy' itself may be a buzzword, the activities that comprise it are very real. Later this year, the commission will present a review of its bioeconomy strategy, so this third edition of EUobserver's Business magazine is very timely.

We take you along a tour of various sectors of the bioeconomy, including Europe's pig farmers and Finland's forest-based industries. You will also learn about the carbon footprint of death and whiskey-based fish food.

Happy reading!

While we did not need €2 million to create this magazine, independent and investigative journalism does require funding. Please consider subscribing to EUobserver.

Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.

