Thursday

5th Aug 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries

  • Low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people due to lack of supply (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (4 August) urged rich countries to halt Covid-19 vaccines boosters to enable every country in the world to vaccinate at least 10 percent of its population by the end of September.

"While hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses," the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it," he added.

High-income countries had administered around 50 doses for every 100 people in May, but the number has since then doubled, according to the UN agency. Meanwhile, low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people due to lack of supply.

"We need an urgent reversal, from the majority of vaccines going to high-income countries, to the majority going to low-income countries," Tedros also said, as confirmed global coronavirus cases approach 200 million. The pandemic has caused nearly 4.4 million deaths.

Countries across Europe and the Middle East are starting to administer the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for the most vulnerable in a bid to halt the spread of the more-contagious Delta variant.

Israel has been the first country in the world to launch a vaccine-booster programme, offering a third dose to people over 60.

And Hungary became this week the first EU country to make third shots available for its population. The elderly, those with chronic diseases or a weakened immune system are especially encouraged to request a vaccine booster.

In Germany, health officials will start offering vaccine boosters for vulnerable groups starting in September.

Those who got a shot from AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be able to receive an mRNA vaccine, such as those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Likewise, France has also announced that a third dose will be given to the most vulnerable from early September.

The UK government plans to offer a vaccine booster to 32 million people from September to December, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical giants Pfizer/BioNTech have positioned themselves in favour of third doses, as they see their annual vaccine revenues increasing due to growing orders.

They said that a booster dose given six months after the second dose would provide antibody levels five to ten times higher than those obtained after the two primary injections.

"Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection," they said in a statement released in July.

Earlier this year, the EU secured 1.8 billion extra doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to be delivered between the end of 2021 and 2023, which could be used for possible booster shots.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
  2. Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
  3. Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver
Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds

When asked how the EU handled the vaccination strategy among different institutions, respondents in Malta and Portugal tend to be most satisfied, while in France and Germany respondents are the least satisfied with the EU.

Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver

MEPs have backed a motion demanding the temporality lifting of intellectual properties rights of Covid-19 vaccines - a symbolic move that puts pressure on the European Commission to change its position on the issue of global access to vaccines.

Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates

Europe's least-vaccinated countries are in no short supply of Covid-19 jabs - and yet Romania and Bulgaria are both looking for opportunities to sell or donate their excess vaccines which they are not able to administer to their own population.

Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases

Europe has reported a decrease in weekly infections of Covid-19 - after more than a month of increases in cases driven by the more-contagious Delta variant.

EU and UK frustrated at US travel ban extension

The US remains closed to tourists from the EU and the UK - a situation that has prompted frustration and urgent calls for the reopening of international travel to vaccinated individuals by industry and countries.

News in Brief

  1. EU secures deal with Novavax for potential Covid-19 vaccine
  2. France fined €10m for failing to tackle air pollution
  3. Fire near Athens forces thousands to evacuate
  4. EU to Lebanon: 'deliver results' on Beirut blast probe
  5. Belarus opposition leader demands regime end
  6. Croatia's border-monitoring of migrant rights 'falls short'
  7. Court stops Austria's Afghan deportation, as conflict worsens
  8. 'Missing' Belarus exiles group chief found dead in Kyiv

Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted authorities in member states to accelerate inoculation campaigns, and even make vaccination mandatory - in a bid to halt the new surge of cases and avoid lockdowns in the autumn.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Italy seeks EU help on migrant boat arrivals
  2. WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries
  3. Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates
  4. Cyprus' Varosha is Erdogan's canary in the coalmine
  5. Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases
  6. Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
  7. Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania
  8. Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us