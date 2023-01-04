Wednesday

4th Jan 2023

  1. Magazine
  2. Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly

Magazine

EU and ASEAN must step up digital connectivity ties amid rising geopolitical tensions

  • Singapore: 'The EU and Singapore have already launched discussions on a comprehensive and forward-looking digital partnership' (Photo: Swapnil Bapat)

By

Listen to article

The recent signature of an air-connectivity agreement between the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) provides some good news in challenging geopolitical times.

The EU-ASEAN Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), signed in October during an ASEAN transport ministers meeting, is the result of years of tough negotiations. It is expected to provide greater opportunities for ASEAN and EU airlines to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions, helping to bolster the recovery of air connectivity between the two regions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But CATA also has ramifications beyond immediate benefits of increased inter-regional connectivity, by signalling the increased importance of regional blocs like the 27-member EU and the 10-member ASEAN and their ability to exercise more agency and leadership.

And the next area that the EU and ASEAN need to focus on is digital connectivity.

Both EU and ASEAN face economic headwinds caused by the war in Ukraine, and geopolitical tensions arising from challenges to the current world order. While the global security order remains dominated by the US, increasingly, the world is becoming more multi-polar and multi-stakeholder-driven.

The EU needs to strengthen its autonomy and ASEAN needs to regain its centrality as different powers and stakeholders jostle to shape the global or regional economic order and influence the climate and digital agendas.

The digital sphere is particularly complex, with a diverse range of actors and stakeholders. Working closely with each other and other like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific, the EU and ASEAN can be voices of moderation.

Instead of allowing any single issue to dominate the global agenda, EU and ASEAN can work pragmatically to exercise joint leadership in functional areas where their interests and priorities converged.

The digital sphere is one of these areas.

Southeast Asia's digital economy has reached a whopping $282bn [€272bn] in 2022. With a population of 680 million comprising an expanding middle class eager to participate in the digital economy, the region's digital economy is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

ASEAN has made a collective commitment towards the development of an integrated ASEAN digital economy. The ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 further envisions ASEAN as a leading digital community and economic bloc powered by secure and transformative digital services, technologies and ecosystem.

Digital transformation has been on ASEAN's radar for some time now. Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of digitalisation in ASEAN and the region has evolved into one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. Negotiations towards an ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement have just been launched.

As a trusted strategic partner of ASEAN, the EU is in a good position to work with the region to increase digital connectivity and build interoperable and standard-based systems.

The EU and Singapore have already launched discussions on a comprehensive and forward-looking digital partnership, a deal which aims to provide an overarching framework to strengthen digital connectivity and interoperability of digital markets and policy frameworks and facilitate digital trade between the EU and Singapore.

That agreement can be a pathfinder and template for a wider bloc-to-bloc EU-ASEAN digital agreement, which in turn could contribute to the development of a global architecture of interoperable standards. Shaping the future digital order with an open and inclusive approach towards multi-stakeholders is increasingly important in the light of Sino-American tensions and the danger of technological bifurcation.

The EU's determination to promote a sustainable, people-centric vision for digital transformation is in line with ASEAN's vision for a digitally-inclusive economy and society.

More investments would be needed to reach this vision, not only in hardware — high-speed broadband and fibre-optic networks — but also in designing regulatory regimes with proper incentive structures and governance.

There is also a lot to be gained if ASEAN and the EU step up cooperation to build digital literacy and skills of their people needed to benefit from digitalisation. Instilling the mindset of lifelong learning is also important given the exponential pace of technological change.

With that in mind, more EU-ASEAN exchanges among institutions of higher learning, as well as vocational institutes and those dedicated to lifelong learning, should be should be stepped up.

Last but not least, the EU and ASEAN should truly collaborate in rule-setting for digital connectivity. This is how a EU-ASEAN strategic partnership can be truly meaningful and contribute to a more inclusive rules-based order that can underpin sustainable peace and development.

This article first appeared in EUobserver's magazine, Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly, which you can now read in full online.

Author bio

Dr Yeo Lay Hwee is director of the EU Centre in Singapore.

Site Section

  1. Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly

Related stories

  1. Singapore deal needs national approval, EU lawyer says
  2. EU seals Singapore trade pact
  3. Where the US-China microchip wars leave the EU
  4. EU and 10 Asian states pulling together against Russia and China
EU seals Singapore trade pact

EU trade officials moved a step closer to sealing an trade pact with Singapore after negotiators for both sides presented the entire text of the agreement on Friday.

The outdated myths and exciting reality of 'Digital Africa'

A look at the history of the digital transformation taking place in Africa proves that the continent is certainly not backward. Africa has always been progressive and is currently in the midst of an exciting and disruptive digital revolution.

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly

The European Union has impressive digital ambitions and an equally-impressive array of initiatives, proposals, directives and regulations, all designed to make the bloc 'fit for the digital age'. But what do they all mean — and will they all work?

Vestager: 'Technology must not steal our time'

Given the rapid pace of digitalisation, the EU has rushed to set and regulate digital standards. Many new initiatives are led by Margrethe Vestager, EU commissioner for competition, who says the focus must be on making technology work for people.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. How EU funded bike infrastructure is used to 'greenwash' new tarmac
  2. EU and ASEAN must step up digital connectivity ties amid rising geopolitical tensions
  3. How EU funds for bike infrastructure are being misused
  4. Defending democracy by mocking Brussels? The viral 'Schuman Show' pulls it off
  5. The outdated myths and exciting reality of 'Digital Africa'
  6. How NOT to write an op-ed
  7. Disabled people still feel like second-class citizens in EU
  8. Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us