euobserver
Concrete plans for a roll-out of the 5G system are expected by the end of the year. (Photo: WMC)

EU and telecoms firms target 5G benefits

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The race is on for European companies to secure a part of the profits that will come from connecting all sorts of everyday devices to the internet – the so-called Internet of Things.

To make this a reality, the European Commission and industry sectors are investing billions of euros in the development of 5G - a newer internet with a much greater capacity than currently available.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona at the end of February gave an indication of how smart ho...

