Cultural industries, such as the film industry, play an important economic role in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Creative sector 'forgotten and marginalised' by the EU

Digital
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission is ignoring the economic potential of cultural issues, focusing too much on standard industry policies and not enough on creative industries, say experts.

According to a report by the Brussels-based consultancy KEA, which specialises in creative rights, cultural industries - like the music, film and game industries - and creative industries - like design and architecture - contributed an estimated 2.6 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the EU in 2003....

Digital
Tags

Digital
