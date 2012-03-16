EU to re-write cinema subsidy rules

The European Commission on Wednesday (14 March) launched plans to re-writer EU rules on state aid for cinema this year.
Member States across the EU provide around €3bn per year in support for film production, with the funding consisting of grants, loans and tax incentives.
The Commission is proposing to extend the scope of the funding rules to include all phases of production from initial proposal to public release in a bid to increase distribution of European films.
It a...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
