The European Commission has unveiled plans to revise the rules on public subsidies for film production (Photo: European Commission)

EU to re-write cinema subsidy rules

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (14 March) launched plans to re-writer EU rules on state aid for cinema this year.

Member States across the EU provide around €3bn per year in support for film production, with the funding consisting of grants, loans and tax incentives.

The Commission is proposing to extend the scope of the funding rules to include all phases of production from initial proposal to public release in a bid to increase distribution of European films.

Benjamin Fox

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

