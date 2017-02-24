Maltese minister: 'We're not censoring the internet'

Ordinary Maltese citizens posting their opinion on social media or blogs will not be required to register under a proposed new defamation law, says Malta's centre-left minister for justice, Owen Bonnici.
The draft bill riled opposition MPs and was one of the reasons several thousand took to the streets last weekend.
In an email exchange with EUobserver, Bonnici said the Maltese opposition's arguments that the bill would end freed...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here