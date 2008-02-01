EU probes Swedish and German online gambling laws

Internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy has given Germany two months to respond to an official request for information explaining its new law banning all online gambling in order to see whether the ban falls foul of EU treaty provisions on the free movement of services.
In a statement on Thursday (31 January), the commission noted that in Germany horse race betting on the internet is not prohibited and advertising of games of chance by mail, in the press and on radio is still perm...
