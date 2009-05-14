Ad
euobserver
Ms Reding says she is sympathetic to the European parliament's perspective (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Commission gives Paris a pass over piracy bill

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The French Senate on Wednesday (13 May) approved the government's ‘three strikes' bill, safe in the knowledge that the European Commission will not launch any legal action against Paris as a result of the legislation, which falls afoul of the wishes of the European Parliament.

The law, which cuts off internet access to users found to be repeatedly downloading copyright content without the permission of the owner, was passed 189 to 14. Opposition Socialist deputies boycotted the vote.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Ms Reding says she is sympathetic to the European parliament's perspective (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections