MEPs vote to create a European digital library

European lawmakers have called for the creation of a multilingual European digital library aimed at securing easy access to the continent's cultural heritage.
MEPs in the European Parliament's culture committee unanimously adopted a report - 'i2010: Easy access to European cultural heritage' - by French centre-right MEP Marie-Hélène Descamps on Monday (16 July).
"By adopting this report unanimously, the culture and education committee has shown it is clearly in favour of the creat...
