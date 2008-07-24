UK brokers piracy deal with internet providers

The UK government has brokered a deal between the music industry and internet service providers that will see internet service providers (ISPs) for the first time begin to shoulder the burden of tackling illegally shared online music.

Under the deal between the six largest ISPs in the country - BSkyB, BT, Carphone Warehouse, Orange, Tiscali and Virgin - and the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the internet firms will send hundreds of thousands of letters via the post to households o...