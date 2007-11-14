Ad
EU rules on product placement look set for end of year approval

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

New EU rules allowing the placement of products in TV programmes could be signed off by the end of the year following agreement by MEPs in the culture committee earlier this week.

Product placement is a form of advertising in which programme-makers are paid to display branded products in TV shows.

It caused the most controversy during the legislative process with critics saying there will no longer be any balance between what consumers want to see in their TV programmes and what b...

