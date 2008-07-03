Pop stars lobby commission to protect their royalties

Stars from the realms of pop, rock, opera, and cinema - including Bee Gee Robin Gibb and soundtrack composer Patrick Doyle - came to Brussels on Thursday to try to convince the European Commission's competition tsars that there is such a thing as too much competition when it comes to changing the rules about who collects royalties on musicians' behalf.

The commission is currently considering whether to put an end to the national monopolies held by collecting societies.

These are t...