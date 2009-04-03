French National Assemby passes three-strikes internet piracy bill

The French National Assembly finally passed the much-contested ‘three-strikes' bill to combat internet piracy late on Thursday (2 April) evening.

In a reduced chamber, all but one of the governing UMP voted in favour of the legislation, a centrist deputy abstained and the Socialist opposition voted against.

The so-called Creation and Internet law introduces a ‘graduated response' to illegal downloading that cuts off access to the internet for those believed to be repeatedly flouti...