'The idea behind the Stuxnet computer worm is simple: We don't want Iran to get the Bomb,' says Ralph Langner. (Photo: Wikipedia)

'There's a computer worm in your nuclear centrifuge'

Digital
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With the discovery of Stuxnet, a computer worm believed to have been developed by the US government to shut down a nuclear plant in Iran, European companies like Siemens are coming under increased pressure to secure software operating 'critical infrastructure' like power plants or water treatment facilities.

"The idea behind the Stuxnet computer worm is actually quite simple. We don't want Iran to get the Bomb," Ralph Langner, the German cyber security expert who first discovered what ...

Digital

Iran opposition group criticises EU role in anti-nuclear effort
Digital
