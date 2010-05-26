Ad
euobserver
Russian police brutality is still a major problem, Brussels believes (Photo: charter97.org)

EU to raise human rights with Russia amid visa-free hype

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (26 May) is set to raise concerns about human rights violations by Russian police less than a week ahead of an EU-Russia summit where Moscow is pressing for visa-free travel to Europe.

"In the discussions with my Russian colleagues, I will also bring up the importance of respecting fundamental rights and the rule of law," home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on her website ahead of a trip to Kazan, where she is meeting Russia's justice an...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
